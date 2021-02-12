Nepal bans India climbers

KATHMANDU, Feb 11: Nepal has banned two Indian climbers and their team leader for six years from mountaineering in the country after an investigation found they had faked their 2016 climb up Mt Everest.

Narender Singh Yadav and Seema Rani Goswami's climb was certified by the tourism department at the time. The action against them came when they failed to produce any evidence after Mr Yadav was nominated for an award. Yadav and Ms Goswami are yet to comment on Wednesday's announcement. Reaching the top of the 8,848.86m (29,032 ft) mountain is considered to be a shining feat for mountaineers around the globe. -AFP







