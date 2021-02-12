Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Twitter bans Trump for good

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

WASHINGTON, Feb 11: Twitter will not allow former president Donald Trump back on the platform even if he runs for office again in 2024, the company's chief financial officer said Wednesday.
"The way our policies work, when you're removed from the platform, you're removed from the platform, whether you're a commentator, a CFO or a current or former public official," Ned Segal said in an interview with television network CNBC. Trump's "de-platforming" by Twitter came after a violent uprising by his supporters leading to a deadly siege at the US Capitol on January 6. Facebook and other social networks also banned Trump after the incident.
"Our policies are designed to ensure that people are not inciting violence," Segal said.  "And if anybody does that we would have to remove them from the service and our policies don't allow people to come back."    -AFP


