Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:23 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Foreign News

India, China ‘disengage’ from part of border

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

NEW DELHI, Feb 11: India said Thursday it had reached an agreement with China for both to pull back from part of their contested Himalayan border, in the biggest push to ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours since a deadly clash in June.
India and China fought a border war in 1962 and have long accused each other of seeking to cross their frontier -- which has never been properly agreed -- in India's Ladakh region, just opposite Tibet.
The latest stand-off was triggered in May when Indian officials claimed Chinese troops encroached over the demarcation line on parts of the northern side of the Pangong Tso lake and some of the strategically important Galwan river valley.
In mid-June, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a brutal, high-altitude border battle in the Galwan valley in one of the deadliest clashes between both sides in recent decades.
Beijing has not revealed how many casualties it suffered.
The world's two most-populous nations later sent tens of thousands of extra troops to the border.
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the agreement with Beijing to pull back forces from the Pangong lake area "envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner".
"It will substantially restore the situation to that existing prior to commencement of the stand-off last year," he told parliament, stressing that "we have not conceded anything".
Singh said the disengagement started Wednesday and "mutual and reciprocal steps" to be taken including the removal of structures built since April and a temporary halt on military activities, including patrolling, on the north side of the lake.
The deal had been struck at the ninth round of high-level military talks since the June clash, with the next meeting to take place after "complete disengagement" in the area, he added.
China's defence ministry spokesman, Wu Qian, said in brief comments Wednesday that the frontline troops from both sides "began to disengage in a synchronised and planned way on February 10".
Retired Lt. General D.S. Hooda, who until 2016 headed India's Northern Command, told AFP that the agreement was "a good beginning for the desired process of disengagement".
The deal was also in line with New Delhi's demands for a "restoration of the status quo".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Toxic air puts 6m at risk
Nepal bans India climbers
Twitter bans Trump for good
Leftist activists disperse as police baton charge during a protest
India, China ‘disengage’ from part of border
Saudi moves to free some dissenters
Evidence mounts Capitol attack was planned
Myanmar faces European push at UN to condemn coup


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft