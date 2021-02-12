Saudi moves to free some dissenters



Loujain al-Hathloul

In a broad clampdown under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler, the kingdom has moved against academics, clerics, journalists as well as prominent royal family members.

Following Hathloul's release on Wednesday, here is a list of other Saudis freed or set to be released:

Walid Fitaihi

Fitaihi, the founder of a prominent hospital in the Red Sea city of Jeddah and a motivational speaker hailed by his supporters as the "Deepak Chopra of the Middle East", was released in mid-2019 after nearly two years of detention.

But in a shock court ruling in December, the Harvard-educated doctor was sentenced to six years in jail on charges including obtaining US citizenship without official permission and tweeting in support of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

Salah al-Haider

Haider, the son of leading women's rights activist Aziza al-Yousef, was detained in April 2019 and charged with terrorism-related crimes.

Haider, a dual US-Saudi national, was taken just days after his mother was provisionally freed from detention.

Bader al-Ibrahim

Ibrahim, a Saudi-American writer and doctor, was also detained in April 2019 and charged with terrorism-related crimes.

He was provisionally released along with Haider last week.

The trio from the minority Shiite community were arrested as minors in 2012 on terrorism-related charges after they took part in anti-government protests during the Arab Spring uprisings. -AFP









