Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:23 PM
Foreign News

Evidence mounts Capitol attack was planned

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Feb 11: This time, the videos came from the inside - silent, chilling, never-before-seen footage from security cameras mounted throughout the U.S. Capitol.
In one, Vice President Mike Pence hustles down a stairway, with only a quick glance back as rioters draw closer. Not far away, Sen. Mitt Romney spins around and runs from the encroaching mob. And on the other side of the Capitol, insurrectionists pound on doors near House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, as her staffers cower inside.
These chilling scenes - captured as the Capitol was breached on Jan. 6 - were made public for the first time Wednesday, part of a meticulous re-creation of the violent siege offered by House Democrats during the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.
On December 19, Beverly Hills salon owner Gina Bisignano read a tweet from president Donald Trump: "Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!" "We'll be there," replied Bisignano, one of tens of millions who saw the summons to Washington to battle Trump's election defeat.
Meanwhile Ethan Nordean in Washington state and Enrique Tarrio in Florida were online making their January 6 plans as leaders of the extreme-right Proud Boys. Nordean, according to a court filing, on December 27 appealed to followers for funds to buy protective gear and communications equipment.    -AFP


