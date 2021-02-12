Video
Foreign News

In silent signal, Biden in no rush to court Netanyahu

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Feb 11: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waiting for the phone to ring. But President Joe Biden is taking his time.
Biden is making clear he is in no rush to court the Israeli leader, a marked shift from his predecessor Donald Trump that some observers see as an early signal that the United States will no longer give carte blanche to its ally.
Three weeks into his presidency, Biden has yet to talk to Netanyahu, although he spoke to him after the election and the two have had a largely cordial relationship for years.
In his first major policy speech, Biden did not even mention Israel as he spoke of his efforts to solidify US alliances.
The message has clearly been heard in Israel with Danny Danon, the head of the global wing of Netanyahu's Likud Party, tweeting a list of Biden's conversations and asking, "Might it now be time to call the leader of Israel, the closest ally of the US?"
In an echo of former secretary of state James Baker's public pressure on Israel to make peace three decades ago, Danon posted the phone number of Netanyahu's office.
Netanyahu earlier played down the delay, saying Biden was getting around to calling leaders from the Middle East and that the US-Israel relationship remained strong.    -AFP


