Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:23 PM
Seventh grader 'commits suicide' in Kurigram

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

KURIGRAM, Feb 11: A schoolgirl reportedly hanged herself at her house over family feud in Raghob area of Rajarhat upazila in Kurigram on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Hira Khatun, 13, a seventh grader and daughter of Md Harun.
Quoting neighbours, officer-in-charge of Rajarhat Police Station Raju Sarkar said Hira had argument with her father on Wednesday night. He was found hanging at her room at 10 am today.
She might have committed suicide due to the dispute with her father, the OC said.
The body has been sent to morgue for autopsy, he said.



