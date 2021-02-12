Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:22 PM
News

Unidentified young man found dead in Gazipur

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Feb 11: An unidentified young man was found dead alongside Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near National Park in Sadar upazila of the district on Thursday.
Local people spotted the body, aged about 48, around 6:30 am and informed the police about it.
Police later recovered the throat-slit body of the shirt-and-pant wearing man, said Mohammad Tuhin, a sub-inspector at Sadar Police Station.
Police suspect that miscreants killed him somewhere else and dumped the body there.
The body was later sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.


