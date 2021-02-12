Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home News

People scorn politically motivated Al-Jazeera report: Khulna Mayor

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Feb 11: Mayor of Khulna City Talukder Abdul Khaleque on Thursday termed the Al Jazeera's recent documentary report on "All the Prime Minister's Men" as an example of "bad journalism and people have already scorned it as it violated journalistic ethics in many ways and was made politically motivated and biased.
"Though the entire documentary was made centering a family, the title was "All the Prime Minister's Men," said the mayor while addressing a human chain as the chief guest.
Organised by Khulna Union of Journalists (KUJ), Khaleque, also President of City unit Awami League, said that the documentary was titled "All the Prime Minister's Men" without any evidence is nothing but "bad journalism".
'The documentary which is politically motivated and biased can never be an example of investigative Journalism', he said
"The documentary is based on some informal talks. No acceptable evidence was presented in the report and that is tantamount to bad and yellow journalism.
He, however, questioned the acceptability of the report as it did not have statements from the governments of the countries like Hungary, France and Malaysia - where the people were shown to have travelled with forged documents, passports and laundered money.
The mayor said the footage shown in the documentary was captured with hidden camera, which should not be done by a standard media outlet, the mayor said, adding, "The documentary goes against journalistic norms as there were no statements of the accused shown in it".
Purchasing spyware is a government policy but the documentary showed no evidence of it being purchased from an Israeli company, Khaleque said, adding that the documentary deceitfully showed a blurred image of apparently Israeli officials, saying they did not want to be named.
The mayor said, "One of the interviewees in the hour-long documentary was punished by a Bangladeshi court."
The Mayor also demanded a ban on controversial TV channel AL Jazeera in Bangladesh, saying, vested quarters in country and abroad has instigated to screen the partial fabricated story.
Chaired by KUJ president Munshi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag, City unit AL general secretary MDA Babul Rana, Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain, former President Mokbul Hossain Mintu, Journalists Mallick Sudhangsu, Mozammel Haque, Sunil Das, Asaduzzaman Reaz, City Unit Jubo League convener Shafiqur Rahman Palash, Chhatra League city unit general secretary Asaduzzaman Russel, among others, addressed.            -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seventh grader 'commits suicide' in Kurigram
A lease agreement was signed between BCSIR and Japan-Bangladesh joint
Unidentified young man found dead in Gazipur
People scorn politically motivated Al-Jazeera report: Khulna Mayor
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Chattogram to provide easy registration for Covid-19 vaccination
75 more test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Methosur hosts season introduction event for children
Workshop on ‘Online Exam Management’ held at DU


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft