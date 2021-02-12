

Dumesh Aravinda likely to be new physio on West Indies tour

According to the highly placed sources in the board, Ajantha Wattegama, who recently went to South Africa with the team and was officiating during the home Test series against England will be replaced by Dumesh Aravinda.

"As planned, the two physiotherapists are rotating and it is likely that Aravinda will travel to the West Indies. Ajantha will work with the players at the HPC", one of the top sources revealed exclusively.

Ajantha Wattegama and Aravinda Jayadewa are both the National Team physiotherapists. Ajantha normally travels with the National Team. Aravinda has been managing the rehabilitation of the National Players at the High Performance Centre IHPC).

"Aravinda holds a master's degree in Sport and Exercise Science and worked closely with the outgoing physio Paul Khoury, supporting the rehabilitation of the national players before being promoted to one of the National Team physiotherapists in August 2020", the source further added.

In the meantime, all players, who were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday are found to have their results negative.

Medical committee has given consent for the Windies tour and now the final decision will be taken by the SLC management in consultation with the CWI officials.







