Four more matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district volleyball held

Four more final round matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district Volleyball competition were held on the second day (Thursday) at Shaheed Noor Hossain Volleyball Stadium in the city.

In the day's matches, Dinajpur district beat Patuakhali district by straight 3-0 sets, Chattogram defeated Dhaka by 3-2 sets, Narail outclassed Bogra by straight 3-0 sets and Gazipur overpowered Satkhira by 3-0 sets.

Organised by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF), a total of twelve district teams from across the country, split into four groups, are taking part in the meet, which is being held marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS



