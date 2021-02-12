Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball results

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Five more matches of the Bangabandhu Inter-district U-16 Basketball Championship were decided on the second day (Thursday) at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.
In the day's matches, Chandpur district team beat Dinajpur district team by 24-22 points after Chandpur was trailed 10-12 points at the first half, Khulna district team defeated Chattogram district team by 35-27 points after dominating the first half by 19-17 points, Cumilla district team outplayed Dhaka district team by 49-45 points after the match was locked 24-24 draw at the first half, Khulna district overpowered Chandpur district team by 82-17 points after leading the first half by 34-7 points and Jessore district team beat Dinajpur district team by 46-37 points after leading the first half by 23-22 points.    -BSS


