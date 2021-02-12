BFF's grassroots festival held in Cumilla

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and Cumilla District Football Association (DFA) Grassroots Festival 2021" held on Thursday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.

Cumilla DFA president Arfanul Haque Rifat, general secretary Badal Khandakar, Cumilla District Sports Association's general secretary Nazmul Ahsan Farque Rumen, BFF trainer Jahan - e- Alam Noore Rahel and DFA officials and former players were present in the day-long grassroots festival participated by 348 local juvenile.

The grassroots festival will be jointly organized by BFF with local football associations in all districts of the country by 2023. -BSS







