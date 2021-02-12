Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Sports

8th round of BPL begins today

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM

After a two-day recess, the 8th round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football begins today with Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra taking on Uttar Baridhara Club in the day's lone encounter.
The match kicks off at 3:00 pm at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
Uttar Baridhara Club currently stand at tenth position with three points from six matches. They are still struggling to register for their first victory in the league after they shared three points from three matches and lost the remaining three matches.
While Muktijoddha Sangsad KC placed at eleventh position with three points playing the same number of outings. They have won one match and lost the remaining five matches and the freedom fighter must be looking forward to returning the winning streak against Baridhara.
Earlier, Uttar Baridhara Club lost to Bashundhara Kings by 0-2 goals margin in their league opening match, suffered 0-1 defeat to Bangladesh Police Football Club in the second match, played to a 3-3 goal draw with Brothers Union Club in their third match, lost 1-3 to Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in their fourth match, forced Mohammedan to play 1-1 draw in their fifth match and played out to a 2-2 goals draw with Chittagong Abahani Limited in their sixth match.
While the freedom fighters lost their opening league match to Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by 1-2 goals, beat Arambagh Krira Sangha by 1-0 goal in their second match, lost to Saif Sporting Club by 1-2 goals margin their third match, suffered 0-1 goal defeat to Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in the fourth match, went down 1-4 defeat to Abahani Limited, Dhaka in the fifth match and lost to holders Bashundhara Kings by 0-3 goals in their sixth match.     -BSS


