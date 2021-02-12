1st day of Dhaka Test evenly poised



West Indies' Joshua Da Silva (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das (C)watches and teammate Soumya Sarkar tries to catch during the first day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. photo: AFP

Visitors elected to bat first winning the toss with their winning combination. Hosts in the contrary, brought three changes. Soumya Sarkar succeeded Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun replaced Saif Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman was rested to make place for Abu Jayed Rahi.

West Indian openers got a solid start but for 66 runs as John Campbell departed at 36 runs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite however, was good going, who missed a half-century for three runs prior to the fall of Shayne Moseley. Moseley was cut down scoring seven runs.

Kyle Mayers, the double centurion of Chattogram Test, was uncomfortable in the middle from the early, who had gone for five runs only. But it was Nkrumah Bonner, the half centurion in 4th innings of the previous Test, started where he left off. The right-handed batsman remained unbeaten scoring 74 runs. He stood 62-run 5th wicket partnership with Jermaine Blackwood before Blackwood departure scoring 28 runs and ended the game of the day staying undivided with Joshua Da Silva adding 50 runs in 6th wicket joint-venture. Da Silva remained not out with 22 runs.

The flat Mirpur wicket offered hardly anything for bowlers and Bangladesh could take only wicket from the first session of the day allowing 84 runs. But Tigers' started to roar after the lunch and scalped three wickets spending 60 runs. Post-tea session favoured touring side as they lost one wicket only to augment 77 runs.

Taijul Islam and Rahi shared two wickets each. Part-time pacer Soumya took the rest one.

West Indies are 1-0 ahead in the series beating hosts by three wickets in the first match.





