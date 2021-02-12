Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Sports

Bangabandhu Test Series 2021

1st day of Dhaka Test evenly poised

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Sports Reporter

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das (C)watches and teammate Soumya Sarkar tries to catch during the first day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. photo: AFP

West Indies' Joshua Da Silva (R) plays a shot as Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Liton Das (C)watches and teammate Soumya Sarkar tries to catch during the first day of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday. photo: AFP

West Indies scored 223 runs while Bangladesh picked five wickets on day-1 of the 2nd Test of the series on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.
Visitors elected to bat first winning the toss with their winning combination. Hosts in the contrary, brought three changes. Soumya Sarkar succeeded Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun replaced Saif Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman was rested to make place for Abu Jayed Rahi.
West Indian openers got a solid start but for 66 runs as John Campbell departed at 36 runs. Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite however, was good going, who missed a half-century for three runs prior to the fall of Shayne Moseley. Moseley was cut down scoring seven runs.
Kyle Mayers, the double centurion of Chattogram Test, was uncomfortable in the middle from the early, who had gone for five runs only. But it was Nkrumah Bonner, the half centurion in 4th innings of the previous Test, started where he left off. The right-handed batsman remained unbeaten scoring 74 runs. He stood 62-run 5th wicket partnership with Jermaine Blackwood before Blackwood departure scoring 28 runs and ended the game of the day staying undivided with Joshua Da Silva adding 50 runs in 6th wicket joint-venture. Da Silva remained not out with 22 runs.
The flat Mirpur wicket offered hardly anything for bowlers and Bangladesh could take only wicket from the first session of the day allowing 84 runs. But Tigers' started to roar after the lunch and scalped three wickets spending 60 runs. Post-tea session favoured touring side as they lost one wicket only to augment 77 runs.
Taijul Islam and Rahi shared two wickets each. Part-time pacer Soumya took the rest one.
West Indies are 1-0 ahead in the series beating hosts by three wickets in the first match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sevilla double leaves Barcelona with mountain to climb in Copa del Rey
India seek revenge against England as crowds return for second Test
Dumesh Aravinda likely to be new physio on West Indies tour
Four more matches of Bangabandhu Inter-district volleyball held
Bangabandhu Inter-district Basketball results
BFF's grassroots festival held in Cumilla
8th round of BPL begins today
1st day of Dhaka Test evenly poised


Latest News
23,000 prisoners remitted sentences in Myanmar
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft