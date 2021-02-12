

Shakib granted leave for New Zealand tour

Shakib sought permission to skip the tour due to be with his wife as the couple is expecting their third child.

"Shakib will not be part of Bangladesh's squad in the New Zealand tour as he was granted the paternity leave," BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said on Thursday.

"He had written to the board, asking to leave from the tour due to be with his wife. They are expecting their child."

Bangladesh will play three ODIs and as many T20Is in their ensuing New Zealand tour. The matches will be played at Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton, Napier and Auckland.

Shakib made a comeback to the International cricket with ODI series against West Indies earlier this year after serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches from the bookies.

He was adjudged man of the series in three-match ODI after putting up an excellent performance in both batting and bowling.

He looked to make his Test return also memorable one after scoring 68 runs in the first innings of the first Test against West Indies. But he sustained a thigh injury on day two of the game after bowling six overs. He couldn't play the further part of the match as Bangladesh lost the game by three wickets, despite setting an improbable 395-run target for West Indies. -BSS









