Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Back Page

People ‘fuming over misrule’: BNP

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Thursday warned that the current government will fall like the despotic rulers in the past as people are 'fuming over its misrule' and getting ready to take to the streets.
"You (govt) are convicting our leaders and workers, including Tarique Rahman, and snatching the gallantry title of the proclaimer of independence Ziaur Rahman. There's no point in doing all these things," he said.
Speaking at a protest rally, the BNP leader said, "The people of the country are fuming over the misrule of the government. We'll unite the aggrieved people and ensure the fall of this government like other autocratic rulers through a movement."
As part of its countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units jointly arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting different court verdicts sentencing party acting chairman Tarique Rahman in Narail, and its leaders and activists in Satkhira and Pabna.
Mirza Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, said the government is trying to 'snatch Zia's gallantry title' as part of a far-reaching conspiracy. -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
People ‘fuming over misrule’: BNP
WHO says Europe still ‘vulnerable’ despite falling Covid cases
BNP's Dhaka south and north city units jointly arranged a programme
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administers the oath of office to Rezaul Karim Chowdhury
Online procedure for migration soon
Open LC by Feb 15 or face cancellation of permit, Minister to importers
Papul’s wife, daughter get permanent bail
Dhaka keen to sign PTA with Male; 2 MoUs signed


Latest News
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft