People ‘fuming over misrule’: BNP

BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas on Thursday warned that the current government will fall like the despotic rulers in the past as people are 'fuming over its misrule' and getting ready to take to the streets.

"You (govt) are convicting our leaders and workers, including Tarique Rahman, and snatching the gallantry title of the proclaimer of independence Ziaur Rahman. There's no point in doing all these things," he said.

Speaking at a protest rally, the BNP leader said, "The people of the country are fuming over the misrule of the government. We'll unite the aggrieved people and ensure the fall of this government like other autocratic rulers through a movement."

As part of its countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units jointly arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting different court verdicts sentencing party acting chairman Tarique Rahman in Narail, and its leaders and activists in Satkhira and Pabna.

Mirza Abbas, a BNP standing committee member, said the government is trying to 'snatch Zia's gallantry title' as part of a far-reaching conspiracy. -UNB