Open LC by Feb 15 or face cancellation of permit, Minister to importers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administers the oath of office to Rezaul Karim Chowdhury

WHO says Europe still ‘vulnerable’ despite falling Covid cases

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

As part of a countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units jointly arranged a programme in front of the National Press Club on Thursday, protesting Narail court verdict sentencing party acting chairman Tarique Rahman to jail. photo : Observer

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]