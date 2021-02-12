Online procedure for migration soon

The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has undertaken a project to start an online process of applying for those who want to migrate abroad.

The project will include even online police verification certificates for the applicants, a senior official of the Planning Ministry told the Daily Observer on Tuesday. "The Ministry wants to enhance the capacity of the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) to reduce the hassle of the immigrants. The BMET will provide certificates to people digitally," he added.

People can get certificates from the BMET by applying from anywhere across the country, he said, adding that activities of middlemen will be reduced. The harassment will also be reduced.

The project estimated at Tk62 crore will come from the government exchequer. The project will take three years to be implemented from June 2021.







