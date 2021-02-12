Video
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Back Page

Open LC by Feb 15 or face cancellation of permit, Minister to importers

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

The rice importers and traders permitted to import rice have been warned of completing opening letter of credit (LC) by February 15 this year.
Otherwise, the government will reallocate the permit to other importers cancelling their permits.
"It's frustrating that some of the importers and traders haven't yet opened their LCs for importing rice even after a month of getting permits," said Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Thursday.
They must have to open LCs by February 15. The time will not be extended again, he said this while briefing after the Food Planning and Monitoring Committee (FPMC) meeting.
Majumder, also Chairman of the FPMC, chaired the virtual meeting while Agriculture Minister Dr. Abdur Razzaque, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, State Minister for Disaster Management Dr. Enamur Rahman, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam, Food Secretary Dr. Nazmanara Khanum, Disaster Management Secretary Md. Mohsin and other senior officials attended the meeting virtually.
At the meeting, the Food Minister said the trucks importing rice through different borders were given priority for entrance. The government has also removed all obstacles in importing the rice so that the importers can collect their rice smoothly.
The meeting was informed that several hundreds of trucks loaded with rice were waiting in the bordering areas of those land ports. The authorities have been asked to clear the entry process of the trucks immediately.


« PreviousNext »

