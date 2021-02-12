Video
Home Back Page

Money Laundering

Papul’s wife, daughter get permanent bail

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted permanent bail to Selina Islam and Wafa Islam, the wife and daughter of Lakshmipur-2 lawmaker Mohammad Shahid Islam alias Kazi Papul, for allegedly laundering Tk 148.41 crore.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of Senior Special judge's court passed the order on Thursday, confirmed ACC council Mahmud Hossain Jahangir to the Daily Observer on Thursday.
Earlier, the same court granted bail to the mother and daughter until Thursday as they surrendered on December 27 and sought bail.
A Kuwait Court on January 28 sentenced Kazi Shahidul Islam Papul to four years in jail for his involvement in human-trafficking and money-laundering.
The ACC filed the case with its integrated district office in Dhaka on November 11 against Papul, his wife Selina Islam, daughter Wafa Islam and sister-in-law Jesmin Prodhan, for amassing wealth illegally and laundering Tk 148.41 crore.
Papul became a lawmaker in the 2018 national election as an independent candidate. He also launched a successful bid to bring his wife to parliament as an MP in one of the seats reserved for women.


