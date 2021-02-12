Dhaka keen to sign PTA with Male; 2 MoUs signed

Bangladesh is interested to enter into a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Maldives within the purview of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) provisions for harnessing the trade potentials of the two countries.

The two countries observed that there is more potential for increased bilateral trade and underscored the necessity for signing a formal trade agreement between Bangladesh and Maldives to explore the potentials.

The two countries have also agreed to establish the Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation led by the two Foreign Ministers and the annual Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) through signing relevant memorandum of understandings (MoUs) during the upcoming visit of Maldives' President to Bangladesh in March.

During the visit of Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, Bangladesh and Maldives signed MoUs between Foreign Service Institute of Maldives and Foreign Service Academy (FSA) of Bangladesh; and MoU on Placement of Human Resources.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Dr Momen, Abdulla Shahid made an official visit to Bangladesh on February 8 to 11.

The two Foreign Ministers also agreed that the proposed MoUs on cooperation in the field of fisheries would be signed during President Solih's visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to extend cooperation to a number of novel areas, with increased focus on exploring commerce and trade.

Foreign Minister Shahid noted that the Bangladeshi expatriates were making substantial contributions to the economy of Maldives.

Appreciating the regularisation programme launched by the Ministry of Economic Development of Maldives in 2019 to legalize undocumented workers, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen requested the Government of Maldives to regularize the remaining undocumented Bangladeshi expatriates at an accelerated pace.

The Maldives Foreign Minister stated that a moratorium on recruitment of new unskilled human resources, is expected to remain until the regularisation of existing undocumented expatriates was completed; he also clarified that Maldives would continue to welcome skilled workforce from Bangladesh as before.

In order to conduct the programme more efficiently, Foreign Minister Shahid proposed signing of an MoU to resolve the challenges of migrant workers between the two countries, on which the Bangladesh side agreed to hold internal stakeholder consultations.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed on the need to boost private sector involvement.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen called upon the Maldives side to source world-class healthcare, RMG, processed food, vegetables and agro-products, household appliances, construction materials, and eco-friendly jute, leather, plastic, ceramic and light engineering products from Bangladesh at a competitive price.

UNB adds: The two Foreign Ministers agreed that a direct shipping line, established through a Shipping Agreement, would be conducive to further trade between Bangladesh and Maldives.

Foreign Minister Dr Momen encouraged Maldivian investment in joint package tourism and suggested collaboration for market development, sharing of best practices and innovative ideas, and the exchange of expert tour operators between Maldives and Bangladesh.

He particularly suggested the promotion of coastal and river cruise tourism between Male' and Chattogram.









