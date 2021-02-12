BNP’s announces two-day demo

BNP on Thursday announced a two-day demonstration programme protesting what it said an 'evil effort' to repeal the party founder Ziaur Rahman's Bir Uttam gallantry title.

Party standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain came up with the announcement at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office.

As part of the programmes, he said the party leaders and activists will stage demonstrations and hold rallies in all the metropolitan cities, including Dhaka, on Saturday.

Besides, Mosharraf said the party's all-district units will observe similar programmes the following day. -UNB





