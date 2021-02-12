Power import to go up to 9,000 MW by 2024: Nasrul

Bangladesh is set to import around 9,000MW of electricity from abroad by 2014 for meeting its growing demand for energy, which is around 15 per cent of the projected demand by the stipulated time, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Thursday.

"Cross-border power trading will help protect our environment as we are not burning anything within our territory and it will be cost effective," the State Minister said, adding that regional cooperation in energy sector can play a vital role in ensuring rational distribution of electricity.

Bangladesh is now importing 1160 MW electricity from India while a deal is ready for import of another 500 MW from Nepal. He was addressing at an online workshop on "Cross Border Power Trading", organized by Bureau of Energy Resources of the US State Department on Thursday.

The virtual function was also attended by Power Secretary Habibur Rahman, deputy chief of US Mission in Bangladesh JoAnne Wagner and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain.

Mentioning the proposed Bangladesh-Bhutan-Nepal power gridline and hydropower potential of this region, Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh has been laying special emphasis on regional and sub-regional cooperation in energy sector development.

USAID is a partner of Bangladesh to develop the regional cooperation in energy sector in South Asian countries. It also gives emphasis on cross-border power trade as it said it could be addressed the development issues in upcoming days for the benefit of the people of this region.









