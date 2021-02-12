Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021
Home Back Page

Quader Mirza’s motorcade comes under attack in Feni

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

FENI, Feb 11: Miscreants on Thursday morning attacked the motorcade of newly elected mayor of Noakhali's Basurhat Municipality Abdul Quader Mirza in Daganbhuiyan upazila of Feni as he was on his way to Chattogram to take oath.
Quader Mirza alleged that the attack took place around 6:30am when his motorcade was crossing the Zero Point area of Daganbhuiyan.
According to witness, the attackers threw brick chips and eggs targeting motorcade vehicles. Basurhat ward unit Awami League (AL) President Md Selim, 50, was injured in the attack.
After the incident, Quader Mirza came on Facebook Live instantly and asked, "Isn't there any government or administration in this country? There is no guardian in our area now?" He questioned about the role of the minister of his area. What is the job of the minister? The minister has bowed his head to the evil power today, he said.
He made a call to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take action against those involved in the incidents.
Quader Mirza said, "You (Sheikh Hasina) should take action immediately. Otherwise, they will destroy all your achievements. Take action against those who are sheltering them today and take action against all the stalwarts and such ministers of the party."
Daganbhuiyan Police Station OC Md Imtiaj Ahmad said, "We will take legal action after getting written statement."


