Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Business

European aviation maps flight path to carbon neutrality

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BRUSSELS, Feb 11: Europe's aviation sector on Thursday laid out how it could eliminate its net carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, a commitment it said would depend on policy support to scale up sustainable fuels and breakthrough technologies.
Airlines hit by the coronavirus travel slump are also facing increased scrutiny from policymakers and the public over their environmental impact, as the European Union seeks to cut its economy-wide net greenhouse gas output to zero by 2050.
A study backed by airlines, airports, plane manufacturers and air navigation providers said the industry can cut its net CO2 emissions to zero by 2050 from flights within and departing from the European Economic Area, Britain and Switzerland.
"Whilst we embrace our responsibilities, it's clear we cannot do this alone," said Olivier Jankovec, director general at airports' organisation ACI Europe, which published the report along with Airlines for Europe, manufacturers' grouping ASD, air traffic control body CANSO and regional airline association ERA.
"We need the EU to deliver the policy and regulatory framework that will enable us to deliver net zero," Jankovec said.
By 2050, the groups said European aviation could cut 92 per cent of its emissions and offset the remainder using carbon removal technologies. The sector emitted 192 million tonnes of CO2 in 2019.
The majority of cuts would be made through technologies including hydrogen and hybrid-electric propulsion, plus sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). Carbon pricing policies, better air traffic management, and the impact of environmental costs on air travel demand would deliver more modest reductions.
Since key low-carbon technologies are unlikely before 2030, the report said aviation would rely largely on offsets to address its emissions this decade.
The groups called for supportive policies including CO2 pricing and an EU-wide blending obligation for SAF, which today makes up less than 1 per cent of Europe's jet fuel consumption.
The EU is drafting SAF use targets for airlines. On Monday eight EU countries called for a European SAF blending mandate.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU faces bankruptcies, bad loans as C-19 help for firms ends
European aviation maps flight path to carbon neutrality
IT freelancers now can bring remittance thru MFS
Costs to overrun by billions for iconic stations
SJIBL Tongi SME/Krishi Branch Manager distributing blankets
Premier Bank Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia
AIBL promotes 3 senior officials to DMD posts
Padma Bank launches DECSO bill collection facility


Latest News
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft