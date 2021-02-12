Premier Bank Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia

Premier Bank Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia and AMZ Hospital Ltd Operations Advisor Mahmood Hossain exchanging documents after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleague at a ceremony held at the Premier Bank Head Office in the city recently. Under the agreement, Premier Bank Credit and Debit Cardholders will get up to 25pc discount at AMZ Hospital Ltd. photo: Bank