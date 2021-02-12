

AIBL promotes 3 senior officials to DMD posts

Prior to the promotion, Muhammed Nadim has been serving as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Abed Ahmed Khan as Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Agent Banking Division and Md. Abdullah Al Mamun as Senior Executive Vice President and Manager of Motijheel Branch of the Bank.

Muhammed Nadim started his banking carrier with Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd as CFO in 2004. He obtained Chartered Accountant degree in 2003 from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) with articleship from Rahman Rahman Huq Chartered Accountants. Nadim obtained his graduate and postgraduate degree from the Department of Acconting of Dhaka University.

Abed Ahmed Khan started his banking career in 1988 by joining Grameen Bank as probationary officer. He joined Al-Arafah Islami Bank in February 2001. He held important position in various departments including Human Resources Division, Investment Division especially in SME investment. He obtained his postgraduate degree from the Department of Sociology of Chattogram University.

Md. Abdullah Al-Mamun started his banking career as Probationary Officer in 1998 at AL Arafah Islami Bank Ltd.He obtained his graduate and postgraduate degree from the University of Dhaka. He He worked at General Banking, Investment and International Business Wing of different branches of the bank till 2006.







