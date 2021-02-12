Video
Friday, 12 February, 2021
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Padma Bank launches DECSO bill collection facility

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Recently, an agreement was signed between Padma Bank and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (DESCO) on the collection of electricity bills. As a result, DESCO customers will now be able to pay their electricity bills through the bank's designated branches in Dhaka.
On Wednesday, Liberation War writer and researcher Surma Zahid was the first customer to formally inaugurate it by submitting an electricity bill at the Gulshan Corporate Head Office.
Padma Bank Managing Director and CEO Md. Ehsan Khasru was present as the chief guest.
Khasru said, In addition to electricity bills, we are going to introduce some more utility bill collection services and ensure one-stop service in our branches. All these services will also be available in "i-Banking" (Internet Banking) and "Padma Wallet" (Mobile app) very soon for the convenience of the customer.
At the ceremony Padma Bank's Deputy Managing Director Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury, SEVP and Head of Business Mr. Zabed Amin, SEVP and Head of Human Resources Division M Ahsan Ullah Khan, SEVP RAMD and Law Firoz Alam, SEVP and Head of Branches Sabbir Mohammad Sayem and other high officials of the Bank were present.
Padma Bank started its journey in 2019. Padma Bank is in major ownership with Sonali, Janata, Agrani, Rupali Bank, and ICB. The bank currently has 58 branches all over Bangladesh.


