

Foodpanda offers exciting Valentine's Day discount

In addition, foodpanda is offering up to 14% discount on orders from its pandamart darkstores across the country, says a press release.

With additional vouchers like, "LOVEPANDA50" customers will get 50 taka discount on orders over 130 taka (Only for Dhaka & Chittagong) and "LOVEPANDA30" will give customers 30 taka discount on orders over 100 taka (For all cities except Dhaka & Chittagong).

This February and throughout the year foodpanda can help clients celebrate love with little gestures that translate to expressions of emotion.

Those who do not want to get out due to health concerns or traffic congestion, foodpanda has a wide array of restaurants and dishes to order from on Valentine's Day. Clients can click through the foodpanda application and choose their favorite restaurant and order a meal for their nearest and dearest. They can scroll through pandamart and order all the essentials their family needs for daily tasks or special meals. They can pick up some coffees on the way to work and surprise their friend

As the clients celebrate love, they should let foodpanda continue to be a part of their daily life. They can use discounts, codes, and redeem offers throughout the month of February as they treat themself, their friends, and their family as love is now delivered through foodpanda!, says the press release.





