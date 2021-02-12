US envoy opens Beximco PPE Park



United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller flanked by other dignitaries inaugurating Beximco Health personal protective equipment (PPE) production plant at Savar on Wednesday.

The ceremony, hosted by Beximco CEO S. Naved Husain, was also graced by the presence of Directorate General of Drug Administration Director General Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman.

In addition, the ceremony was attended virtually by Salman F. Rahman MP, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Private Sector and Investment Affairs and by Sandeep Das - Regional Managing Director, Intertek, South Asia, Roque Corona - Vice President Global Softlines, Intertek, North America and Jason Allen - Technical Head PPE, Intertek, North America.

The PPE Park, located on a 25-acre campus, is an advanced fully vertical PPE manufacturing facility that is built on the concepts of flexibility that allows for additional phases of capacity expansion. The construction and certification of the site took six months from groundbreaking to certification and full production.

Intertek and BEXIMCO have developed a PPE Center of Excellence at BEXIMCO HEALTH, PPE Industrial Park, Dhaka, The Centre of Excellence PPE lab has a covered area of 12,000 Sq Ft with major sections of Physical testing (Respiratory analysis), Chemical Testing and Micro-biological testing, thereby housing all amenities to ensure it meets the regulatory and quality assurance requirements of PPE manufacturers across Bangladesh.

This is Intertek's (a 130-year-old leader in Testing) most advanced PPE lab capable of testing all levels to comply with US, EU and UK standards.

The Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park will serve both domestic and international markets and is aimed at increasing the diversity of the supply of PPE, ensuring that it is not totally dependent on any one country.





United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller inaugurated the $100-million Beximco Health personal protective equipment (PPE) production plant at Savar on Wednesday.The ceremony, hosted by Beximco CEO S. Naved Husain, was also graced by the presence of Directorate General of Drug Administration Director General Major General Md Mahbubur Rahman.In addition, the ceremony was attended virtually by Salman F. Rahman MP, Advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh for Private Sector and Investment Affairs and by Sandeep Das - Regional Managing Director, Intertek, South Asia, Roque Corona - Vice President Global Softlines, Intertek, North America and Jason Allen - Technical Head PPE, Intertek, North America.The PPE Park, located on a 25-acre campus, is an advanced fully vertical PPE manufacturing facility that is built on the concepts of flexibility that allows for additional phases of capacity expansion. The construction and certification of the site took six months from groundbreaking to certification and full production.Intertek and BEXIMCO have developed a PPE Center of Excellence at BEXIMCO HEALTH, PPE Industrial Park, Dhaka, The Centre of Excellence PPE lab has a covered area of 12,000 Sq Ft with major sections of Physical testing (Respiratory analysis), Chemical Testing and Micro-biological testing, thereby housing all amenities to ensure it meets the regulatory and quality assurance requirements of PPE manufacturers across Bangladesh.This is Intertek's (a 130-year-old leader in Testing) most advanced PPE lab capable of testing all levels to comply with US, EU and UK standards.The Beximco Health PPE Industrial Park will serve both domestic and international markets and is aimed at increasing the diversity of the supply of PPE, ensuring that it is not totally dependent on any one country.