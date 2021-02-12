Walton mobile gives 21pc discount on Valentine’s Day

Bangladeshi handset maker Walton is conducting a special campaign centering the upcoming Valentine's Day.

Under the campaign titled 'Valentine's Couple Deal' customers are getting 21% discount along with the chance of getting Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka free air ticket for a couple on purchase of selected models of smartphones from its online shop E-Plaza, says a press release.

Asifur Rahman Khan, head of Walton Cellular Phone Sales department, said, The facilities have been given in a bid to add extra joys of smartphone lovers. The campaign is only for the five certain models of Walton smartphones purchase from E-plaza until February 14, 2021. To avail the facilities, customers can place their order from Walton E-plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com).

Under the campaign, customers will be able to buy the Primo S7 Pro smartphone at Tk 15,799 with a discount of Tk 4,200. The Primo RX7 device can be bought at Tk 10,269. Customers can buy the Primo R6 Max phone only at Tk 7,504. Primo N4 phone can be bought at Tk 7,741 while Primo NF4 Turbo will cost Tk 5,292.

Mentionable, Walton has special replacement facilities for smartphones made in their own production plant. Customers are provided with instant replacement warranty for 30 days for 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton handsets along with one-year regular service warranty. Customers can also purchase Walton smartphones on installments as well as on EMI facilities.





