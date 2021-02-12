Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409       ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies      
Home Business

Oil states face $9t shortfall as demand falters: Analysis

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

PARIS, Feb 11: Oil and gas producing nations face up to nine trillion dollars in lost income as the world accelerates the transition to renewable energy, saddling poorer but resource-rich nations with higher risk of stranded assets, an analysis showed Thursday.
Over 400 million people live in the worst affected countries, where declining fossil fuel revenues could see government income fall by at least 20  per cent, leading to cuts in public services and greater unemployment, according to an assessment by the Carbon Tracker industry watchdog.
Half of those set to be impacted live in Nigeria, where a 70-  per cent drop in oil revenues would cut state income by one third, it found.
As renewable energy such as wind and solar becomes cheaper than fossil fuels, oil producing nations collectively risk a $13 trillion loss by 2040, compared with industry expectations.
The report warned that governments needed to act now to reduce dependence on oil and gas revenues or face the risk of wasted capital and obsolete infrastructure projects.
Andrew Grant, head of climate, energy and industry at Carbon Tracker, said recent net-zero announcements from global powerhouses such as China and Japan have added impetus to the shift away from highly polluting energy.
"Clearly for certain places in the world there will be trade-offs," he told AFP.
"Thinking about fossil fuel producing countries who are reliant on fossil fuel revenues to balance their budgets, they're going to have to face challenges."
"It really is a matter of when, rather than if," he added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EU faces bankruptcies, bad loans as C-19 help for firms ends
European aviation maps flight path to carbon neutrality
IT freelancers now can bring remittance thru MFS
Costs to overrun by billions for iconic stations
SJIBL Tongi SME/Krishi Branch Manager distributing blankets
Premier Bank Additional Managing Director Golam Awlia
AIBL promotes 3 senior officials to DMD posts
Padma Bank launches DECSO bill collection facility


Latest News
BD, China discuss Covid vaccine assistance: Envoy
Dhaka Test: West Indies all out for 409
India and China to pull back from disputed border
Five held with Yaba, hemp in Sirajganj
Sikder Group MD Ron arrested upon arrival
Protesters defy Myanmar junta after US imposes sanctions
Markets, oil drop in Asia but bitcoin targets $50,000
The Indian government's war with Twitter
Joshua hits fifty as hosts struggle to take wickets
ASA founder Shafiqual Haque dies
Most Read News
Upending of a democratic idol
6 Bangladesh nationals burnt alive in Saudi Arabia fire
Gazipur chemical factory catches fire; 25 injured
Bangladesh to field first
Police source stabbed dead in Dhaka's Jurain
Neha sent to jail over death of ULAB student
3 war criminals awarded life term, 5 jailed for 20yrs
Sugarcane, sugar mill and price of sugar
Observer Rangpur correspondent threatened for report on graft
On spot registration for Corona vaccine suspended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft