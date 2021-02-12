Oil states face $9t shortfall as demand falters: Analysis

PARIS, Feb 11: Oil and gas producing nations face up to nine trillion dollars in lost income as the world accelerates the transition to renewable energy, saddling poorer but resource-rich nations with higher risk of stranded assets, an analysis showed Thursday.

Over 400 million people live in the worst affected countries, where declining fossil fuel revenues could see government income fall by at least 20 per cent, leading to cuts in public services and greater unemployment, according to an assessment by the Carbon Tracker industry watchdog.

Half of those set to be impacted live in Nigeria, where a 70- per cent drop in oil revenues would cut state income by one third, it found.

As renewable energy such as wind and solar becomes cheaper than fossil fuels, oil producing nations collectively risk a $13 trillion loss by 2040, compared with industry expectations.

The report warned that governments needed to act now to reduce dependence on oil and gas revenues or face the risk of wasted capital and obsolete infrastructure projects.

Andrew Grant, head of climate, energy and industry at Carbon Tracker, said recent net-zero announcements from global powerhouses such as China and Japan have added impetus to the shift away from highly polluting energy.

"Clearly for certain places in the world there will be trade-offs," he told AFP.

"Thinking about fossil fuel producing countries who are reliant on fossil fuel revenues to balance their budgets, they're going to have to face challenges."

"It really is a matter of when, rather than if," he added. -AFP







