Friday, 12 February, 2021, 3:18 PM
BD seeks duty free market access to S Korea

Published : Friday, 12 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has urged South Korea to provide duty free market access to increase Bangladesh exports in the country's market.
He said South Korea is a friend of Bangladesh. Many South Korean businesses from that country are operating in the country. There is a huge demand for many South Korean products in the country and many South Korean entrepreneurs have already invested here.
"There is an opportunity to increase this investment in Bangladesh the minister said while meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Lee Jangkeun on Wednesday at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.
Tipu said South Korea is a partner in Bangladesh's development activities.  Besides manufacturing, readymade garments and electronic products, he said  South Korea is also playing an important role in developing construction work      in Bangladesh.
The Commerce Minister said there is a huge opportunity to increase trade and investment between the two countries.
Lee Jangkeun said Bangladesh is a friend of South Korea and a big business partner. "There are many South Korean businesses and investments in Bangladesh. South Korea is also contributing to development activities of Bangladesh," he added.
He said lot of opportunities exist here to increase trade and investment in Bangladesh and South Korea must come forward and take advantage of the opportunities.
He said that South Korea is working to increase investment in Bangladesh adding that it is also significantly helping Bangladesh to tackle Covid-19 situation. The  ambassador said South Korea stands along with Bangladesh in facing the challenge.


