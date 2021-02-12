Stocks halt gaining streak, return to losing tracks

Stocks halted a two-day gaining streak and returned to losing tracks as the dominant small investors were reluctant to take fresh stakes amid volatile trade on Thursday pulling down lead indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, declined by 24.39 points or 0.44 per cent to 5,485 while DSES also lost 9.0 points to 1,236. But the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, gained 8.86 points to 2,110 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE rose to 11-session high at Tk 10.55 billion, which was 34 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Tk 7.86 billion.

A total number of 156,178 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 198.48 million shares and mutual fund units.

The market-cap of DSE also fell to Tk 4,697 billion on Thursday, down from Tk 4,709 billion in the previous day.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 95 points to settle at 15,883 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 57 points to close at 9,585.

Of the issues traded, 155 declined, 36 advanced and 51 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 10.55 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 833 million.



