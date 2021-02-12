Tender process for import of essentials to be amended



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal

At a meeting on Wednesday it has asked the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) to bring necessary changes with the public procurement rules (PPR) in this regard.

The committee on approved the proposal to cut the bidding submission time in case of international purchase of food items such as rice, wheat, edible oil through open tender. At present, this provision is acceptable only in case of domestic purchase of rice on state emergency.

The change is required to import rice and wheat from the international market quickly to meet the emergency needs of the country. After floating an international tender, under the present provision, over 40 days is the standard practice to wait by possible bidders to submit tender documents.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, who chaired the meeting, told newsmen later that prices of some essential commodities like rice, onion and edible oil fluctuate frequently in the international market.

As a result, no bidder agrees to wait for a long time to supply goods fearing uncertainty, he said. "So, we want to keep maximum one week time in this case for completion of the procurement procedure," said Mr. Kamal.

In the PPR, he said, there is a provision to reduce bidding time, as required, only in case of local purchase on emergency need. But there is no mention about it in case of international procurement.

"If we give long time, we won't get competitive price, and international bidders won't participate. So, we will lower the bid processing time," the minister added.

Mustafa Kamal said, "IMED will amend the issue related to our public procurement rules. Nothing else. "Nothing else touched us. There was talk of waiting for 40 to 42 days after the international tender, it is irrelevant.

He said the approval was given subject to amendments to the IMED Act and Rules. The law stipulates that if the state buys something from the domestic market, the time can be reduced if necessary. There was nothing said about international procurement.

"We realized that the international market is very volatile. The prices of rice, oil, wheat and other things fluctuate very quickly. That's why we need less time here. If we give more time, we will not get competitive price. International bidders will not bid. That is why we want to amend the law" he said.

Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved two proposals in principle to authorize import of 100 thousand metric tons of rice import from India. In addition, the Department of Food under the Ministry of Food has given approval to reduce the targeting process of rice and wheat imports through international open tenders in case of emergency.





