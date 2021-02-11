Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection

India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection

WASHINGTON, Feb 10: An Indian drug manufacturer has agreed to plead guilty to concealing and destroying records prior to a 2013 US Food and Drug Administration's inspection of its plant and pay USD 50 million in fines and forfeiture, the Department of Justice has announced.
In a criminal information filed in federal court in the District of Nevada and unsealed on Tuesday, Fresenius Kabi Oncology Limited (FKOL) was charged with violating the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by failing to provide certain records to Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) investigators.
As part of a criminal resolution, FKOL agreed to plead guilty to the misdemeanour offense, pay a criminal fine of USD 30 million, and forfeit an additional USD 20 million. FKOL also agreed to implement a compliance and ethics programme designed to prevent, detect, and correct violations of US law relating to FKOL's manufacture of cancer drugs intended for terminally ill patients, a media release said.
"By hiding and deleting manufacturing records, FKOL sought to obstruct the FDA's regulatory authority and prevent the FDA from doing its job of ensuring the purity and potency of drugs intended for US consumers," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Justice Department's Civil Division.
"FKOL's conduct put vulnerable patients at risk. The Department of Justice will continue to work with FDA to prosecute drug manufacturers who obstruct these inspections," the statement said.
"Pharmaceutical companies that obstruct FDA inspections jeopardise patient safety," said US Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.
According to court documents, FKOL owned and operated a manufacturing plant in Kalyani, West Bengal, that manufactured active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) used in various cancer drug products distributed to the United States.
The government alleges that prior to a January 2013 FDA inspection of the Kalyani facility, FKOL plant management directed employees to remove certain records from the premises and delete other records from computers that would have revealed FKOL was manufacturing drug ingredients in contravention of FDA requirements.
Kalyani plant employees removed computers, hardcopy documents, and other materials from the premises and deleted spreadsheets that contained evidence of the plant's violative practices, the Department of Justice alleged.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft