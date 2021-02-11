Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

The South Korean government will be funding three projects in Bangladesh     under a grant assistance worth Tk 179.38 crore to promote youth entrepreneurship education, improve the reliability and safety in national highway corridors of Bangladesh and to ensure safe cyberspace in the country.
Bangladesh government and Korean government recently signed three separate grant agreements in this regard. Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed it for the Korean government, said a press release on Tuesday.
Representatives from ministry, division and agency on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and Young-Ah Don, KOICA country director were present in the signing ceremony.
KOICA will provide $ 7.50 million (approximately Tk 63.37 crore) as grant to implement the project "Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to promote youth entrepreneurship project" under secondary & higher education division.
Roads and Highways Department will implement "Improving the Reliability and Safety in National Highway Corridors of Bangladesh by Introduction of ITS (Intelligent Transport System) Project" under Road Transport and Highway Division. KOICA will provide $ 8.93 million (approximately Tk. 75.45 crore) as grant for this project.
Bangladesh Police will implement "Safer Cyberspace for Digital Bangladesh: Enhancing National and Regional Digital Investigation Capability of Bangladesh Police Project" under the Public Security Division. KOICA will provide $ 4.80 million (approximately Tk. 40.56) as grant for this project, the press release said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft