S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant

The South Korean government will be funding three projects in Bangladesh under a grant assistance worth Tk 179.38 crore to promote youth entrepreneurship education, improve the reliability and safety in national highway corridors of Bangladesh and to ensure safe cyberspace in the country.

Bangladesh government and Korean government recently signed three separate grant agreements in this regard. Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed it for the Korean government, said a press release on Tuesday.

Representatives from ministry, division and agency on behalf of the Government of Bangladesh and Young-Ah Don, KOICA country director were present in the signing ceremony.

KOICA will provide $ 7.50 million (approximately Tk 63.37 crore) as grant to implement the project "Capacity Building of Universities in Bangladesh to promote youth entrepreneurship project" under secondary & higher education division.

Roads and Highways Department will implement "Improving the Reliability and Safety in National Highway Corridors of Bangladesh by Introduction of ITS (Intelligent Transport System) Project" under Road Transport and Highway Division. KOICA will provide $ 8.93 million (approximately Tk. 75.45 crore) as grant for this project.

Bangladesh Police will implement "Safer Cyberspace for Digital Bangladesh: Enhancing National and Regional Digital Investigation Capability of Bangladesh Police Project" under the Public Security Division. KOICA will provide $ 4.80 million (approximately Tk. 40.56) as grant for this project, the press release said.

















