Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:03 AM
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Stocks rose marginally on Wednesday as bargain hunters continued to pick up prospective shares amid volatile trade edging up indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, advanced 10.86 points or 0.19 per cent to 5,509, while, the DSE 30 Index comprising blue chips gained 15.47 points to 2,101 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) gained 5.76 points to 1,245, at the close of the trading.
Turnover on the DSE was at Tk 7.86 billion, up 15 per cent from the previous day's two-month lowest turnover of Tk 6.83 billion.
Newly-listed Taufika Foods & Agro Industries was the day's best performer, gaining 50 per cent, the highest allowable limit on debut trading day, while Prime Finance First Mutual Fund was the day's worst loser, shedding 5.08 per cent.
A total number of 139,928 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 203.91 million shares and mutual fund units.
The market-cap of DSE also rose to Tk 4,709 billion on Wednesday, up from Tk 4,688 billion in the previous day.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) gained 59 points to settle at 15,979 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) advancing 36 points to close at 9,642.
Of the issues traded, 105 declined, 72 advanced and 57 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 26.08 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Tk 552 million.


