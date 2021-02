BANKING EVENT

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman flanked by Additional Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Syed Rafiqul Haq, High Officials and Executives pose at a MTB Service Excellence Award 2020 ceremony held at MTB Centre, Gulshan 1, Dhaka recently. MTB Managing Director handed over the awards amongst the Star MTBians for their contribution of services. photo: Bank