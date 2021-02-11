Video
AB Bank launches 360 degree service counter for clients

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Correspondent

AB Bank Ltd launched the one stop services which they call "360' degree banking service on Wednesday and rebranded its agent banking as AB Agent banking service.
Under the 360 degree banking service which include everything for monetary transactions, customers can avail of all their banking needs from a single service desk.
AB Agent Banking service was rebranded in order to spread its banking service to rural areas and also to increase the value propositions to agents.
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza MP and former captain of Bangladesh National Cricket Team attended the event as special guest, AB Bank president and Managing Director Tarique Afzal, Additional Managing Director Sajjad Hussain, Head of Agent Banking Division Syed Mizanur Rahman were present.
Also other senior executives of AB along with banking agents and media representative were also    present.


