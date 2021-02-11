Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Toyota says Q3 net profit soared, hikes full-year outlook

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

TOKYO, Feb 10: Toyota said Wednesday that net profit soared 50  per cent in the third quarter and upgraded its full-year forecasts as the global auto industry gradually recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's top carmaker said it made 838.7 billion yen ($8.0 billion) in the three months to December, compared with 559.3 billion yen a year earlier, and revised up full-year forecasts for the second straight quarter.
Net profit was at 1.90 trillion yen for the fiscal year to March, compared with its earlier estimate of 1.42 trillion yen.
Sales are now seen at 26.5 trillion yen, compared with the 26.0 trillion yen previously forecast.
The firm last year overtook Volkswagen as the world's top carmaker for the first time in five years.
Analysts said it was bouncing back quicker than competitors from the effects of the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
"In a tough business environment, Toyota is outperforming its rivals," Satoru Takada, auto analyst Tokyo-based research and consulting firm TIW, told AFP before the announcement.
The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the global auto sector but demand recovered swiftly in the second half of last year, most notably in the US and China.
"Japan's auto industry showed a steady performance as major markets are recovering from the negative impact of the new coronavirus globally," Takada said.
"But we should not be too optimistic as the current shortage of semiconductors is forcing carmakers to cut back production.".
On Tuesday, Toyota's smaller rival Nissan upgraded its full-year profit forecast, beating market expectations to return an operating profit for the first time in four quarters.
Honda also revised upward its full-year outlook as net profit more than doubled in the third quarter.
But Nissan and Honda downgraded their sales forecasts for the current fiscal year, citing in part the chip shortage.
Toyota said the shortage was not causing output reductions, and sales for the third quarter increased in Japan, North America and Europe, Toyota said.
It upgraded its global sales forecast to 9.73 million units for the fiscal year.
Operating officer Kenta Kon said the firm was aware it could eventually face shortages that would force output reductions "so we are closely communicating with suppliers and manufacturers."
"The chip shortage has hit wide-ranging industries around the world and is expected to last at least until the end of March," Yasuo Imanaka, chief analyst at Rakuten Securities, told AFP.
"But the impact on Toyota appears limited, compared to those on its rivals and other companies," Imanaka said.
Bloomberg Intelligence auto analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said Toyota production is "not volatile" compared to some rivals.
"Toyota always give very precise indications of its orders far in advance," he told AFP.
Toyota shares, which have surged more than 35  per cent since mid-March last year, gained 1.70  per cent to close at 8,130 yen as investors largely welcomed the results.
Toyota reclaimed the title of world top-selling automaker last year, selling 9.53 million vehicles around the world, overtaking the 9.3 million sold by German rival Volkswagen.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft