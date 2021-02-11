Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Viber brings special features for clients on Valentine’s Day

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Business Desk

In the warm essence of the upcoming Valentine's Day, Rakuten Viper  users are set to enjoy the applications special features like Cupid Bot, Disappearing Messages, Personalized Stickers, GIFs, and many more.
For the lovebirds to enjoy the special day's amorous vibe, the communication platform redesigned many of its features, says a press release.
Although nothing can replace the sensation of a lover's touch, proximity might just be an issue for many amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
To overcome this issue and also to help the couples who live in distant locations - Viber's Valentine's Day special features could be the perfect tools for relishing sheer intimacy.
For all the love stories to blossom, Viber's Cupid Bot will generate special e-cards. There are also chances to play cupid games and take a love quiz.
Disappearing Messages could play the perfect trick for the couples to release their boundaries of romantic imaginations. It has self-destructing messages which can erase its content according to the sender's specified timer and has maximum security end-to-end encryption taking your flirt-game to the next levels.
It also informs a user in case a screenshot of the messages has been taken. In addition, personalized stickers and GIFs will also double the fun for the partners who enjoy playing bits of mischievous actions themselves. Alongside all these unique features comes Viber's Hidden Chat option, where any user can hide certain conversations from the chat list and make it accessible via secret PIN codes.
David Tse, Senior Director of Rakuten Viber, APAC said, "Romance has its own purity that helps relationships to grow stronger, and Valentine's Day is one special occasion when we shall celebrate such purity and strength.
"But many still hold back due to concerns of privacy breaching. According to a recent study, 89% users in Bangladesh 'consider digital privacy to be very important' with more than 250 participants emphasizing on nobody being able to see their messages or listen to their calls."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft