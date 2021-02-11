Viber brings special features for clients on Valentine’s Day

In the warm essence of the upcoming Valentine's Day, Rakuten Viper users are set to enjoy the applications special features like Cupid Bot, Disappearing Messages, Personalized Stickers, GIFs, and many more.

For the lovebirds to enjoy the special day's amorous vibe, the communication platform redesigned many of its features, says a press release.

Although nothing can replace the sensation of a lover's touch, proximity might just be an issue for many amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

To overcome this issue and also to help the couples who live in distant locations - Viber's Valentine's Day special features could be the perfect tools for relishing sheer intimacy.

For all the love stories to blossom, Viber's Cupid Bot will generate special e-cards. There are also chances to play cupid games and take a love quiz.

Disappearing Messages could play the perfect trick for the couples to release their boundaries of romantic imaginations. It has self-destructing messages which can erase its content according to the sender's specified timer and has maximum security end-to-end encryption taking your flirt-game to the next levels.

It also informs a user in case a screenshot of the messages has been taken. In addition, personalized stickers and GIFs will also double the fun for the partners who enjoy playing bits of mischievous actions themselves. Alongside all these unique features comes Viber's Hidden Chat option, where any user can hide certain conversations from the chat list and make it accessible via secret PIN codes.

David Tse, Senior Director of Rakuten Viber, APAC said, "Romance has its own purity that helps relationships to grow stronger, and Valentine's Day is one special occasion when we shall celebrate such purity and strength.

"But many still hold back due to concerns of privacy breaching. According to a recent study, 89% users in Bangladesh 'consider digital privacy to be very important' with more than 250 participants emphasizing on nobody being able to see their messages or listen to their calls."



















