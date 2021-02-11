Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Australia’s C’wealth Bank reports slide in profits

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

SYDNEY, Feb 10: Australia's Commonwealth Bank (CBA) reported a 10.8  per cent drop in cash profits Wednesday, blaming the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and record low interest rates.
The country's largest lender said its statutory net profit after tax fell 20.8  per cent to Aus$4.87 billion (US$3.76 billion), largely due to the one-off gain of a sale the previous year.
Cash profits - the bank's preferred measure - slid 10.8  per cent to Aus$3.88 billion due in part to the impact of Covid-19, including the cost of bad loans and provisions for future defaults.
The country's central bank has also slashed the cash rate to 0.10  per cent and embarked on a massive quantitative easing programme to stimulate the economy, suppressing mortgage interest rates.
CBA announced a final dividend of Aus$1.50 per share, up more than half from the 98 cents paid out after its full-year results last August but still down 25  per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
Chief executive officer Matt Comyn said Australia was starting to see a turnaround in economic conditions but some cause for caution remained.
"Australia is relatively well positioned having started from a position of fiscal and economic strength," he said in a statement.
"Although the outlook is positive, there are a number of health and economic risks that could dampen the pace of recovery."
Australia has been relatively successful in containing the coronavirus outbreak, with some 28,000 cases and 909 deaths in a population of 25 million.
While much of the country is enjoying few restrictions, cases escaping from hotels used to quarantine returning travellers have led to snap lockdowns in recent months.
The economy contracted in the first two quarters of last year in the country's first recession in nearly three decades.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft