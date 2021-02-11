

MGI becomes lead sponsor of Avik Anwar

Tanveer Mostafa, group director of MGI, signed the contract on behalf of the company, said a press release.

This signing will not only inspire Avik, but also millions of motorsports enthusiasts of Bangladesh, it added.

Avik made history as the first Bangladeshi to qualify for and win P1 in the UAE Pro Champions GT86 Class, with MGI being a close partner in his journey.

Avik is also the first Bangladeshi to win in international motorsports events in India, Malaysia and UAE.

He is also the first Bangladeshi International Motorsports winner and Bangladesh Rallycross Champion- 14' 15' 16'.

Meghna Group, always inspires people to outdo themselves, break boundaries, and scale new heights of success.













