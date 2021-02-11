Video
UK pubs urge for timeline to reopen from lockdown

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

LONDON, Feb 10: Britain's shuttered pubs urgently need the government to decide when they can reopen from coronavirus lockdown to help them survive, the British Beer and Pub Association said on Wednesday.
Pub beer sales slumped by 56  per cent or £7.8 billion ($10.8 billion, 8.9 billion euros) last year on the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, which sparked a series of lockdowns, the industry body added in a statement.
"This is not sustainable for our sector. We cannot continue to hold out under these circumstances," noted BBPA Chairman Philip Whitehead.
"We urge the government to provide clarity to our sector on when it can expect to fully reopen."
Much of the UK re-entered lockdown in early January to curb a variant Covid-19 strain that was deemed more transmissible, with restrictions similar to initial curbs imposed in the second quarter of 2020 -- when pub beer sales collapsed to almost zero.
However, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to outline plans for lifting widespread restrictions in England on February 22, as vaccinations gather pace.
The BBPA, which represents 20,000 drinking establishments across the UK, also published its own "recovery roadmap" on Tuesday which it said should be implemented after the vulnerable have been vaccinated.
"The roadmap states that post vaccination of the most vulnerable, pubs must reopen when non-essential retail and other parts of the hospitality sector reopen," it said.
"It also says that mandatory trading restrictions -- such as alcoholic drinks served only with a substantial meal, no mixed households and the 10 pm (2200 GMT) curfew -- must be removed when pubs reopen in a timely way." Sales had collapsed in 2020 from the previous year, despite a third-quarter boost from lower taxation and the government's temporary "Eat Out to Help Out" discount scheme.    -AFP


