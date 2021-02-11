Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Business Desk

All banking services of Mercantile Bank Ltd will remain suspended from  February 17 to  February 21 (Wednesday-Sunday) due to the shifting of the Data Centre of the bank, duly approved by Bangladesh Bank, says a press release.
During this period, all kinds of banking services including ATM booth, Debit Card service, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking (My Cash), Islamic Banking and Agent banking will remain suspended.
However, Credit Cardholders of Mercantile Bank can withdraw cash using other banks' ATMs and can make the purchase.
Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury expressed his apology for any inconvenience that might be caused by this shifting and said that this new Data Centre will provide secured and more efficient banking services to its valued customers.
Mercantile Bank as a third generation bank is ensuring services with 150 branches in which 25 branches provides Islamic Banking services with different Islamic Banking Window.
Moreover, Mercantile Bank operates 185 ATM Booths, 20 CDMs and 102 Agent outlets countrywide to facilitate smooth customer services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft