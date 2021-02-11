Mercantile Bank to remain close for 5 days

All banking services of Mercantile Bank Ltd will remain suspended from February 17 to February 21 (Wednesday-Sunday) due to the shifting of the Data Centre of the bank, duly approved by Bangladesh Bank, says a press release.

During this period, all kinds of banking services including ATM booth, Debit Card service, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking (My Cash), Islamic Banking and Agent banking will remain suspended.

However, Credit Cardholders of Mercantile Bank can withdraw cash using other banks' ATMs and can make the purchase.

Bank's Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury expressed his apology for any inconvenience that might be caused by this shifting and said that this new Data Centre will provide secured and more efficient banking services to its valued customers.

Mercantile Bank as a third generation bank is ensuring services with 150 branches in which 25 branches provides Islamic Banking services with different Islamic Banking Window.

Moreover, Mercantile Bank operates 185 ATM Booths, 20 CDMs and 102 Agent outlets countrywide to facilitate smooth customer services.







