Bitcoin trades in India surge four times

CHENNAI, Feb 10: Indian cryptocurrency exchange and trading platforms have seen a 4x surge in the number of deposit requests. The rise came within 24 hours of Tesla's announcement of buying Bitcoin worth $1.5 billion and that it may accept the cryptocurrency as a payment option.

Nischal Shetty, founder of Mumbai-based WazirX, a Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchange and platform, said, "We saw transactions go up 300% after Tesla's announcement." Shetty tweeted "INR (rupee) deposit credit is delayed on WazirX. We're getting a huge amount of deposit requests every minute. Please have patience, your deposit will be credited with some delays."

Shetty said, "The cryptocurrency bill bans private cryptocurrency traders. Then the most affected will be the organised players, as the illegal ones will anyway find a way to operate.

Sharan Nair, chief business officer at Bengaluru-based CoinSwitch Kuber, said transaction volumes had doubled after the Tesla announcement as compared to the daily average volume. -TNN







