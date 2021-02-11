

E-commerce to incorporate small, cottage industries

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was been signed in this regard to merge their development plans and services to make digitalization moving fast.

Under the MoU both sides jointly work together and finance skill development of small and cottage industry entrepreneurs and rapid digitalization of their work components to incorporate small and cottage industry entrepreneurs into e-commerce business and giving assistance to them on skill development and digitization.

Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) inked the MoU on Wednesday at a ceremony at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area, said an a2i press release on Tuesday.

BSCIC Chairman Md Mostaque Hassan and a2i Project Director Dr Md Abdul Mannan signed the MoU for their respective sides.

Under the MoU, the BSCIC and a2I will undertake different initiatives attaching priority to innovations for serving the citizens to implement the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision, the release said.

e-Commerce team leader Rezwanul Haque Jami and senior officials of the BSCIC and the a2i were also present on the occasion.

















