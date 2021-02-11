Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 11 February, 2021, 7:02 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

E-commerce to incorporate small, cottage industries

Published : Thursday, 11 February, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Correspondent

E-commerce to incorporate small, cottage industries

E-commerce to incorporate small, cottage industries

As per the government decision to incorporate small and cottage industry with      e-commerce business both sides signed a deal on Tuesday in the city.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was been signed in this regard to merge their development plans and services to make digitalization moving fast.  
Under the MoU both sides jointly work together and finance skill development     of small and cottage industry entrepreneurs and rapid digitalization of their work components to incorporate small and cottage industry entrepreneurs into e-commerce business and giving assistance to them on skill development and digitization.
Aspire to Innovate (a2i) and Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) inked the MoU on Wednesday at a ceremony at ICT Tower in the city's Agargaon area, said an a2i press release on Tuesday.
BSCIC Chairman Md Mostaque Hassan and a2i Project Director Dr Md Abdul Mannan signed the MoU for their respective sides.
Under the MoU, the BSCIC and a2I will undertake different initiatives attaching priority to innovations for serving the citizens to implement the 'Digital Bangladesh' vision, the release said.
e-Commerce team leader Rezwanul Haque Jami and senior officials of the BSCIC and the a2i were also present on the occasion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Saudi IPO market set for bumper on lockdown savings
Air Canada suspends US, int’l routes, and lays off 1,500
‘Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore’
India to pay $50m fine for destroying records before FDA inspection
EU seeks to delay application of post-Brexit trade deal
S Korea to fund 3 BD projects under Tk 179.38 cr grant
Stocks edge up for 2nd running day on bargain hunting
BANKING EVENT


Latest News
Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution
Michelle Obama launches a Netflix cooking show for children
Education system to be changed radically, says Dipu Moni
No legal bar in repealing Zia's gallantry title: Law Minister
Foreign diplomats in Bangladesh start getting vaccinated
Instagram vows clampdown after racist abuse of Premier League players
Army Chief calls for deployment of more Bangladeshi peacekeepers
BNP brings out procession protesting repeal of Zia's gallantry title
Two Rangpur LGED engineers sent to jail in graft case
Noakhali man sentenced to 15 yrs imprisonment in drug case
Most Read News
Gallantry title of Ziaur Rahman among 5 revoked
Christopher Okemwa’s journey through the epic monologue
10 killed in Jhenidah bus-truck collision
Eight get death penalty in Dipon murder case
4 auto-rickshaw passengers killed in Teknaf road mishap
The Coronavirus vaccine diplomacy
HC appoints 6 amici curiae on Al Jazeera broadcast
Dhamaka, Paperfly for nationwide doorstep delivery
Cops cannot be captors
Sikder Group Chairman dies from Covid-19
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft