NRBs urged to invest in BD capital markets

A four-day road-show titled: "The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Potentials of Bangladesh Capital Markets" commenced in under the under the aegis of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) began in Dubai on Tuesday.

The road-show is taking place in the Creek ballroom of Park Hyatt, Dubai. There have been two sessions hosted in the inaugural day

To be concluded on Friday February 12 next, the road-show is being sponsored by UCB Stock Brokerage Limited, wholly owned by the United Commercial Bank Limited (UCB), is aimed at reaching out to non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) investors and to attract foreign investment in Bangladesh.

Chaired by BSEC Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat-Ul-Islam, the opening ceremony of the road show was also addressed by Bangladesh Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, MP as the chief guest, Sports State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP as the special guest, UCB Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited CEO Mohammad Rahmat Pasha, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Director Professor Md. Masudur Rahman and NRB Association President and Al Haramain Group Chairman Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman.

The road show highlighted the important role of the capital market for raising long term funds through bond and sukuk to solve the maturity mismatch problem long prevailing in our banking sector.

Prof. Shibli emphasised the risky nature of the market and focused on the importance of research and professional investing approach for sustained return from the capital market.

He thanked the Non-resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) for their contribution in the development of Bangladesh, under the dynamic leadership under Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury praised the current leadership and also thanked the present commission for their various new initiatives. He also thanked the NRBs for their great role and contribution in Bangladesh economy and also termed them as "Golden son of the country".

Sports State Minister Md Zahid Ahsan Russell thanked the NRBs for the windfall remittance which also helped Bangladesh during the pandemic.

UCB Chairman Anisuzzaman Chowdhury also attended as the Special Guest and thanked the current government, as well as the new Commission for their relentless efforts in achieving stricter implementation of regulations in the capital market.

Arif Khan, CEO, IDLC Limited was the keynote speaker of the first session. Mohammad Rahmat Pasha, CEO, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited gave a presentation and explained the investment procedure and incentives available for non-resident Bangladeshi (NRB) investors.

He also announced that UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd will open a digital booth on 12th February in Dubai which will be the first ever digital booth on foreign soil. The booth will be inaugurated by Chairman of BSEC. The opening of digital booth is one of the new initiatives of this Commission.

Professor Md. Masudur Rahman, Director, DSE and Mohammed Mahtabur Rahman, Chaiman of Al Haramain Group & President of NRB Association also presented their valuable speech.

Mahbubul Alam, Executive Director, BSEC Sayedur Rahman, President, BMBA, M Shaifur Rahman Mazumder, COO of DSE, Ashequr Rahman, MD of Midway Securities, Khandoker Saffat Reza, CEO & Director of Lanka Bangla Securities attended as panellists in the first question and answer session.

















